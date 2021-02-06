Save Indian Tourism rally held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 200 people involved in the tourism sector on Friday took out a protest rally in Kochi to save the sector which has been hit due to the pandemic for the past one year. The rally named ‘Save Indian Tourism’ started from Darbar Hall Ground and concluded at Marine Drive Ground.Tour operators, hoteliers, homestay owners and employees working in the industry took part in the rally. The event was organised by Indian Travel Fraternity.

George Scaria, president, Tourism Professionals Club, said, “Similar rallies were held in seven other cities across the country on Friday. Both the state and centre have neglected the tourism sector during the pandemic. Last year, the tourism sector alone contributed over `10,000 crore to the state government in the form of GST. Now when we are in crisis, the government has failed to provide any financial assistance," he said.