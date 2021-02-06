Soon, Kochi cabbies' will be app and running

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority decides to launch ‘Yatri’ app to bring all taxi services across Ernakulam on an umbrella platform. A society will be formed to run it and ensure taxi drivers get the full fare without shelling out commission as they do now with private aggregators

Sudeesh Mohandas, a taxi driver in Kochi, has been struggling to pay back the loan taken to buy his car. With ever-increasing fuel rates, it is becoming impossible for him to continue his service. Like him, many drivers who are paying hefty amounts to private aggregators in commission are struggling for survival. To ensure a level playing field and provide better returns to taxi drivers, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) has decided to launch ‘Yatri’ app under its Kochi Open Mobility Network. The agency aims to bring all taxi services across Ernakulam on the umbrella platform.

Poised as a revolutionary step, the government-run app is coming up on lines of AuSa app developed by Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS) and is expected to go live by the end of this month. “We are planning to bring all forms of public transport under Kochi Open Mobility Network. In the first phase, we are introducing ‘Yatri’ and ‘AuSa’ apps to bring all taxis and autorickshaws across Ernakulam under a government-run platform.

It will help the drivers to reduce their expenses, generate additional revenues and offer better service to the customers. A common app for metro and bus is also in the pipeline. Eventually, all these apps will be merged into a single platform for all public transport. In a broader sense, it’s a step towards ensuring unified timing and ticketing across all transport systems,” said Shaji Madhavan, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), who is part of KMTA as a special officer.

The KMTA officials held a meeting with various trade unions in the taxi sector. The meeting decided to form a coordination committee including all stakeholders to formulate a cooperative society to run the ‘Yatri’ app. “Initially, our focus was on taxis/cabs which are plying from taxi stands. Later, we understood the issues of drivers working for private aggregators and decided to take them into the bandwagon. Tourist taxi drivers have also agreed to use the app. Now, the aim is to bring all taxi drivers in Ernakulam on a single platform,” said the official.

The agency won’t charge any commission from drivers. “It’s a free platform and returns will fully go to the driver’s pocket. As part of the project, we have trained a few drivers in its trial run. Once the society is formed, there will be a specific process for the selection of drivers, management of service etc. We have formed a coordination committee involving officials and taxi unions to decide the acceptable rates for everyone. The committee will soon take a call on the unification of fare structure. Later, the coordination committee will form a society like EJADCS and hand over the service to it,” he said.

However, officials have clarified that the functioning will be based on stringent rules. “We need to set a few conditions for the drivers to be a part of society. Only society members are allowed to come under the app. They will have to obtain the police clearance certificate and sign on an agreement that will specify the terms and conditions of the society. If they violate the regulations, their membership will be suspended without notice. Considering the various incidents that had happened in cabs under private aggregators, we will formulate bylaws for drivers on how to behave with customers, wearing of ID cards, exhibiting driver’s details, complaint numbers etc,” said Madhavan.

The app being introduced as a pilot project in the district will soon be expanded to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram after the formation of the Urban Mobility Transport Authorities in the respective cities.

