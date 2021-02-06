Turning over a new leaf

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If there was any positive outcome of the two-month lockdown imposed following the Covid-19 outbreak, it is that it accorded an opportunity for many to get their creative juices flowing. Akshaya K, a lab technician from Kozhikode who took up leaf art during the period, is one among the few for whom the lockdown proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Inspired by the works of Kochi-based leaf artist Manu K M, Akshaya decided to experiment with the craft herself. “I used to draw from a very young age but never got a chance to pursue it further. Though I knew about leaf art and had come across works done by other artists, it was only during the lockdown that I got time to try my hand at it,” says Akshaya.

Initially, Akshaya carved portraits on jackfruit leaves and later moved to much challenging canvases such as the coconut leaf. “The first portrait I made was of actor Mohanlal. Thereafter, I made a couple of portraits of other Mollywood actors on jackfruit leaves. Later, I came across portraits made on coconut leaves and thought of exploring it,” says Akshaya. The first leaf portrait she attempted on coconut leaves was of actor Nivin Pauly for his birthday in October. Akshaya’s art has been appreciated by the Kerala Leaf Artists’ Association as well as by fellow artists.

Explaining the process, Akshaya says, “First, I draw the image on the leaf either with a marker or a pen and then make the etchings using a carving blade. Working on coconut leaves is much harder and takes double the time as compared to jackfruit leaves. I spend close to six hours on one portrait.”

The artist has so far completed about 50 works. While she has rendered portraits of celebrities Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Lena on jackfruit leaves, actors Kamal Haasan, Unni Mukundan, Prithviraj are etched on coconut leaves. Akshaya has also entered the India Book of Records for carving the names of 15 Indian prime ministers on jackfruit leaves, completed in a single day.

“Since I am work as a lab technician at National Hospital in Kozhikode, it is only during weekends that I get time to indulge in art. I usually frame the leaf portraits I make to preserve when I am gifting them to someone,” says Akshaya. Going ahead, she wishes to conduct an exhibition of her works and also find a place in Asia Book of Records.

Find Akshaya on Instagram @art_semper