898 new cases, 690 recoveries in Kochi

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 898 new Covid cases which include four health workers. According to the health officials, the sources of infection of 47 people remained unknown.
Also on the day, there were 690 recoveries. In all, 10,620 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. As many as 8,340 patients are being treated at home while 695 patients are being administered treatment in various private hospitals here.Multiple cases were reported from Karukutty, Kalady, Elanji, Tripunithura, Mookkanoor, Kottuvally, Rayamangalam, Thuravoor, Nedumbassery and Ashamanoor.
