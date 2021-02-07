Development projects: Mayor to approach Kerala Finance Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In a bid to fast-track implementation of projects announced by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in his budget speech, Mayor M Anilkumar has decided to approach the former to convene a meeting of stakeholders.“It was following the intervention of the corporation that the finance minister decided to allocate sufficient funds for development projects in the city. If the finance minister could convene a meeting with the district collector and other stakeholders, the projects will get a boost.

A request will be forwarded to the minister to convene a meeting at the earliest,” said the mayor during the council meeting. Thevara Elevated Corridor, Goshree-Mamangalam road, KP Vallon road, Palluruthy parallel road and the approach stretch to Madura Company-Kannangat Bridge road are the major projects which found a place in the state budget.

Meanwhile, the mayor also announced that land has been identified at Thrikkakara to rehabilitate those who will be evicted for canal development. “Under the aegis of KMRL, renovation work of Koithara, Rameshwaram canals and Edappally Thodu is on in full swing. The aim is to deepen the canal and enable water transport. Land has been identified for those who will be evicted from the area. The chief minister will inaugurate the project at Thrikkakara in a few weeks,” the mayor said. He also said that the corporation would approach the government to provide land to initiate housing projects under the LIFE mission project.

Brahmapuram: Corp not to take responsibility

Mayor M Anilkumar denied the Opposition’s allegation that the corporation will be required to spend `54 crore to remove the legacy waste from the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. “ The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by the principal secretary last week. Floating a tender for removing the waste from the plant premises had been under the consideration of the previous council. But it was not final. The government has directed that the matter be reconsidered. But before that, the legacy waste has to be quantified. For this, an aerial survey should be conducted. No decision will be taken on the issue without the council’s permission and the corporation will not take responsibility for the waste,” said the mayor while responding in the council.

Daily wage employees for garbage collection

The corporation has come up with a new proposal to collect garbage from houses by appointing daily wage employees. The mayor informed the council meeting that the corporation is planning to set up a waste collection scheme with daily wage employees in each ward and pay them a fixed amount.