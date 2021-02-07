Kerala CM declares NIPMR as centre of excellence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomous organisation providing multidisciplinary intervention and rehabilitation for differently-abled people, as a centre of excellence through videoconferencing at a function held on the campus located at Kallettumkara near Irinjalakuda. “The goal of the government is to take differently-abled to the mainstream and launch various programmes, including ‘Anuyatra’, for them,” said Pinarayi.