Kochi reports 558 new Covid cases, 726 recoveries

As many as 8,525 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes while 702 people are under treatment at various private hospitals in the district.

Published: 08th February 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Meanwhile, 726  patients recovered from the disease. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 558 new Covid cases. Two health workers are among those who tested positive.

​According to the health officials, the source of infection of 29 persons remained unknown.

Meanwhile, 726  patients recovered from the disease. In all, 10,439 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

Meanwhile, 726  patients recovered from the disease. In all, 10,439 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

Multiple cases were reported from several places in the district with Rayamangalam, Koovappady, Thrikkakara, Mazhuvanoor, Kanjoor, Edappally, and Kaloor reporting the highest incidence.

Comments

