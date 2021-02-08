Kochi's smart road project goes full throttle, completion by March 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Smart Road Project undertaken by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will be completed by March- end this year.The proposed smart roads include wider footpaths, cycling tracks and public transport development.

​The narrow city roads, lack of dedicated space for street vendors, haphazard parking and a huge number of private vehicles are the biggest huddles for the implementation of the project, according to the CSML officials

“However even with these limitations, the CSML is trying it’s level best to implement and design the project in the most people- friendly manner,” they said.

According to the officials, it was to resolve waterlogging which plagues the city that the CSML undertook the work of nearly 50 roads in Kochi and 90 roads in West Kochi.

“The CSML is determined to complete the work of all these roads in such a manner that it will be beneficial to entire population in Kochi agglomeration area. The drains along these stretches will be designed in a scientific manner. However, the slopes and the level of water in these drains were different because of the timelapse in undertaking work at different times. Now, we are completing the work on the roads only after considering these geographic characteristics,” an official release said.

The agency which was entrusted with the task of completing the projects under the Union government’s 100 Smart Mission projects is pretty confident of completing the projects on time without causing any difficulties to the public.

“The CSML has taken all steps to prevent waterlogging in city areas. Efforts were made to interconnect all the drains so as to build new drains,” they added .

According to the CSML officials, the Master Plan is to maintain the balance of the flow the current in these drains, after diverting the water in areas where it need to be deviated. We have successfully tried this out in the area near the High Court junction and Market canal.

“A bypass drain has been constructed from the existing drain to the Market canal from Shanmugham road. During the last monsoon the idea was proven effective in resolving the waterlogging issues to some extent. Along with that we have initiated steps to restore the drains at Park Avenue and Shanmugham roads,” it added.

The CSML authorities made it clear that they have not done anything which will disrupt the flow of water in the drains on DH Road.

“The traffic police was not ready to accord the necessary sanction. Moreover, there are electric lines, water pipes, sewers and BSNL cables along these roads,” said the CSML authorities. These hurdles will be overcome and the smart roads will be ready by March this year, the agency said.

