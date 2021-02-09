Central team checks quality of two urban PHCs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inspection by the Centre’s team as part of elevating the Urban Primary Health Centres in the district to National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) has been completed at Moolamkuzhi and Thammanam centres. The main criteria for inspection include the quality of treatment given by the hospitals, availability of medicines, accuracy of the tests conducted in laboratories, performance of the machines and instruments at the hospital, facilities at the hospital, training programmes of the staff, hospital disinfection practices and arrangements for the hospital waste disposal.

The centres that receive 70 per cent or more marks will be eligible for the NQAS certification. According to health officials, in the state-level inspection conducted earlier, the UPHCs at Moolamkuzhi and Thammanam received 80 per cent marks. District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan and NHM district project manager Dr Mathews Numpeli supervise the functioning of the health centres in the district.