Of self and solitude

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Whether it is finding tranquility in the hustle and bustle of the city or loneliness in the crowd, artist Sithara K V has rightly portrayed her emotions through the canvas. Titled ‘Soliloquy’, the solo exhibition recently held at Lalitha Kala Akademi Art Gallery at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, was a display of the artist’s constant confrontation with the ‘self’, reflecting her feelings and emotions experienced at each juncture in life.

Land, culture and tradition become recurring themes in Sithara’s works. “Each painting is the outcome of an emotion that I experienced in life, also inspired from my surroundings. All my sorrows and happiness have been given an image,” shares Sithara on her first solo exhibition.

About 32 paintings displayed have been rendered using natural mediums such as tea wash, rice paper and thread while cloth becomes the canvas for many pieces. Each artwork demonstrates the pains and pleasures in the life of the artist. A figure with no facial expressions and wrapped in white cloth becomes a constant motif in the paintings.

“The figure can be considered both as a subject as well as the object which has been placed in the backdrop of nature. The figure can be seen in motion in other series of paintings which allude to the theme of land,” shares Sithara. Using the trope of the earth, the artist has portrayed some events from her own personal history such as farming associated with her family.

Although no specific gender has been attributed to the figure, the artist tries to portray the endless struggles and sorrows faced by the women in a patriarchal society. Sithara says, “The paintings also try to highlight issues like domestic violence experienced by women worldwide.”

Some other nature based artworks done by Sithara during the lockdown were also displayed at the exhibition. “I did more than 20 water colour paintings on nature portraying the scenic beauty of my village. I think the pandemic made people aware of the beauty of nature,” says Sithara, who is based in Perumbavoor, Aluva.

She has previously participated in group exhibitions at Lalitha Kala Akademi Art gallery, Thrissur and an online art exhibition titled ‘The show must go on’ by Thalassery Art Society. The eight-day exhibition concluded on Monday.