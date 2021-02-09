STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of self and solitude

Artist Sithara K V’s first solo exhibition titled ‘Soliloquy’ delved into the artist’s constant confrontation with the ‘self’, reflecting her feelings and emotions experienced at each juncture in life

Published: 09th February 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Whether it is finding tranquility in the hustle and bustle of the city or loneliness in the crowd, artist Sithara K V has rightly portrayed her emotions through the canvas. Titled ‘Soliloquy’, the solo exhibition recently held at Lalitha Kala Akademi Art Gallery at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, was a display of the artist’s constant confrontation with the ‘self’, reflecting her feelings and emotions experienced at each juncture in life.

Land, culture and tradition become recurring themes in Sithara’s works. “Each painting is the outcome of an emotion that I experienced in life, also inspired from my surroundings. All my sorrows and happiness have been given an image,” shares Sithara on her first solo exhibition.

About 32 paintings displayed have been rendered using natural mediums such as tea wash, rice paper and thread while cloth becomes the canvas for many pieces. Each artwork demonstrates the pains and pleasures in the life of the artist. A figure with no facial expressions and wrapped in white cloth becomes a constant motif in the paintings.

“The figure can be considered both as a subject as well as the object which has been placed in the backdrop of nature. The figure can be seen in motion in other series of paintings which allude to the theme of land,” shares Sithara. Using the trope of the earth, the artist has portrayed some events from her own personal history such as farming associated with her family.

Although no specific gender has been attributed to the figure, the artist tries to portray the endless struggles and sorrows faced by the women in a patriarchal society. Sithara says, “The paintings also try to highlight issues like domestic violence experienced by women worldwide.”  

Some other nature based artworks done by Sithara during the lockdown were also displayed at the exhibition. “I did more than 20 water colour paintings on nature portraying the scenic beauty of my village. I think the pandemic made people aware of the beauty of nature,” says Sithara, who is based in Perumbavoor, Aluva.

She has previously participated in group exhibitions at Lalitha Kala Akademi Art gallery, Thrissur and an online art exhibition titled ‘The show must go on’ by Thalassery Art Society. The eight-day exhibition concluded on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp