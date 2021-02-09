Rare surgery saves Lakshadweep woman 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A rare thyroid surgery at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi has given a second chance at life to Vaheeda Beegum, a 31-year-old Lakshadweep native afflicted by a large thyroid tumour which had grown into her chest cavity completely blocking her respiratory passage. Vaheeda had developed severe stridor and had to be put on the ventilator. She also developed a cardiorespiratory arrest and was intubated by expert anesthesiologist Dr Chidambaram in Lakshadweep, before she was airlifted to Kochi.

A CT scan showed that the tumour was compressing the heart, bronchus and major blood vessels. The only option left was to remove the large tumour, in what can be a very risky operation. The surgery took place on January 25.“Usually, thyroid and other neck tumours are removed by keyhole procedures which do not leave scars on the neck. But as Vaheeda’s tumour was too large, we decided to open up her neck and the middle part of the chest (sternum).

We managed to remove the growth above the heart and surrounding major vessels safeguarding the bronchus and trachea,” said Dr R Padmakumar, Head of the Department of Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) at Lakeshore Hospital who led the team of doctors in the surgery.“During the surgery, she had several episodes of adverse cardiac and respiratory events. But we tackled all of them successfully. She had to be kept on ventilatory support for three more days,” said Dr Padmakumar, adding that Vaheeda was now able to talk, breathe and eat normally.

“It is important for patients to undergo surgical procedures for thyroid swellings before such complications develop,” the doctor said.Along with Dr Padmakumar; Dr Madhukar Pai, senior consultant MIS; Dr Sujith D S, cardiothoracic surgeon; the anesthesiology team led by Dr Jaya Susan took part in surgery.