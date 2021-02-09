Thriving through Thyroid

Dr G Prakash By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thyroid is a butterflyshaped,small gland located in front of the neck. It is responsible for producing hormones that influence energy levels, metabolism, hair growth, sleep, menstrual cycle, and other chemical reactions in the body.When the thyroid gland fails to produce thyroid hormone in sufficient amounts, it can lead to hypothyroidism; when it produces more hormone, it leads to hyperthyroidism. Hypo/ Hyperthyroidism symptoms can vary from tiredness, dry skin, constipation, muscle weakness, weight gain/loss, thinning of hair, depression, and forgetfulness.

Thyroid disorders develop slowly and with proper naturopathic treatments, it is possible to reverse the condition, resulting in the gland’s proper functioning.Here are 10 naturopathic treatments to manage thyroid conditions. The author is Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru

YOGA

According to a study published in PubMed, yoga improved thyroid hormones and cholesterol levels in those who practised it for six months. One can practise yoga poses like Salamba Sarvangasana, Matsyasana, Halasasana, and Navsasana. Regular practice of Ujjayi and Bhramari pranayama can regularise hormones.

HERBS

Herbs like Asian ginseng, gum guggal, ashwagandha, and Coleus forskohlii are used to boost the function of underactive thyroid glands. However, care must be taken to consume these in proper amounts as too much of it can result in the overproduction of T3 and T4 hormones.

MASSAGE

Massages are one of the primary forms of alternative treatment therapies for thyroid dysfunction. Reflexology techniques coupled with proper massages can boost the adrenal and thyroid glands, making them perform better. In most cases, the massages are carried out using essential oils.

CONSUMING FOOD RICH IN IODINE

Iodine is a key mineral that aids in thyroid hormone production. So, include foods like sea vegetables, seaweed, oysters, shrimp, cheese, and yogurt in your diet. Taking iodised salt or iodine supplements can also have a positive impact.

LIMITING SUGAR INTAKE

Too much sugar is bad for health but is especially harmful to those suffering from thyroid. When the thyroid gland fails to produce enough hormones, there can be an imbalance in the blood sugar levels leading to metabolic derangement and weight gain.

CONSUMING FOOD RICH IN IODINE

Iodine is a key mineral that aids in thyroid hormone production. So, include foods like sea vegetables, seaweed, oysters, shrimp, cheese, and yogurt in your diet. Taking iodised salt or iodine supplements can also have a positive impact.

VITAMIN B & SELENIUM

B group of vitamins can offer much-needed benefits to people suffering from hypothyroidism. Rich sources of vitamin B include green leafy veggies, seeds, nuts, whole grains, legumes, yogurt, and milk.

GLUTEN-FREE DIET

People who are sensitive to gluten are more likely to develop thyroid-related disorders as gluten can damage the gut lining, causing interference with the thyroid hormones. Gluten is processed with bromide which displaces iodine – a key component needed to balance hormones.