Chottanikkara Makam fest to be held on February 26

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) on Tuesday decided to conduct the Chottanikkara Makam festival on February 26 adhering to Covid protocol. A meeting of the CDB and district administration held at Chottanikkara temple decided to limit the festival to the important temple rituals and allow darshan for devotees from 2pm to 10pm. Children below 10 years, elderly people above 60, pregnant women, people who recently recovered from Covid, people with symptoms, those in quarantine and those residing in containment zones will not be permitted to enter the temple. Devotees from other states should produce Covid negative certificate.