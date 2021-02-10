Crimes against women will revert to previous levels

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While 94 cases of rape were reported in 2019, only 48 were registered in 2020. According to reports by the police, reported instances of crimes against women saw a drastic decrease throughout last year. Molestation, kidnapping and eve-teasing cases also saw a decline. Experts claim that the Covid-19 - induced lockdown and restrictions were a main reason for this trend.

According to Nagaraju Chakilam, Kochi City police chief, eve-teasing, molestation and rape cases reduced as people stayed at their homes. “Fewer people came out in public due to the regulations. Policemen were deployed in public places, reducing the opportunity for crimes to take place,” he said. However, he said that domestic abuse cases were on the rise last year.

But then, reports claim this may also be because many cases were not getting reported, especially with women and children stuck at home with no exposure.

A research titled ‘What crime and helpline data say about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on reported violence against women and girls’ by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) said “The reporting of rape and sexual assault to authorities decreased, suggesting a reduction in reporting violence to criminal justice institutions and a possible decrease in the number of incidents outside the domestic sphere.

Reported violence reverted to previous levels once confinement measures were relaxed.” The research also said “Criminal justice authorities are advised to remain vigilant and ready to respond to increased or evolving threats as mobility restrictions shift in response to the ever-changing landscape of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Febin Baby, criminologist and president of Indian Criminology and Forensic Science Association, said though there was a noticeable fall in the number of crimes against women during lockdown, the situation will rapidly revert to its alarming pre-pandemic level once life returns to normal. “There is frustration all around due to the economic crisis and job loss. This will start reflecting in crime records as soon as the pandemic settles,” he added.

