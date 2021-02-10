STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalady varsity appointment row: Subject expert withdraws plaint

He said the university will approach the authorities concerned about the vested interests who tried to malign the varsity’s image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: T Pavithran, one of the three subject experts who interviewed candidates for the assistant professor post with the Malayalam department at Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kalady, has withdrawn his complaint regarding manipulation of the ranklist. Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat told TNIE that Pavithran has sent a letter by email saying he doesn’t want to get involved in the row. 

The selection of CPM leader M B Rajesh’s wife R Ninitha as assistant professor had triggered the row with one of the subject experts Umer Tharamel alleging that the university had reversed the ranklist.“Pavithran said he had signed the letter sent to the VC as he was under the impression that the selection will be made based on the ranklist prepared by subject experts.

However, he realised that there was political interest behind raking up the issue and said he was withdrawing the complaint,” said Dharmaraj. He said the university will approach the authorities concerned about the vested interests who tried to malign the varsity’s image.

Six arrested after Campus Front march, protesters damaged vehicle, say police
Kochi: The Kalady police on Tuesday arrested six activists of Campus Front of India (CFI), the student’s wing of Popular Front of India, who allegedly attacked police officers and ransacked an official vehicle while taking out a march to the Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University. The march was taken out in protest against the alleged illegal appointments in the university.

The protest turned violent as the workers damaged public property, the police said. Nawab, a civil police officer, was injured in the scuffle. The protesters allegedly obstructed the duty of police personnel when the latter attempted to remove them. Two of the accused damaged the vehicle belonging to the Kottappady police which carried officers on special duty, the police said. Fazaludheen, 18, Mohammed Shaheel, 18, Ajmal, 22, Ajmal, 28, Mohammed Yasin, 18, and Sadique, 28 were the arrested. They were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Perumbavoor, which remanded them in judicial custody.

