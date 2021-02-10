STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala will welcome investors wholeheartedly: Pinarayi Vijayan

CM’s statement after foundation stone-laying ceremony of Petrochemical Park at Ambalamugal via videoconferencing

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan interacting with Industries Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish during the inaugural ceremony at KEL on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government aims to bring Kerala to the forefront of industrialisation and that the state will welcome investors wholeheartedly. He was speaking after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Petrochemical Park at Ambalamugal.  “The response of the investors has disproved negative perceptions. As per the NITI Aayog innovations report, Kerala leads other states in providing facilities for industries. The government has succeeded in creating an investment-friendly atmosphere and has simplified the procedure for investment. Industrial parks are planned to ensure infrastructure facilities for investors,”he said.

According to him, the government aims to achieve sustainable growth and self-sufficiency in production. Industries minister E P Jayarajan, who presided over the function, said the Petrochemical park aims to establish a cluster of industries. “The park has received clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. As per the direction of the ministry, 33 per cent of the project area will be set aside for developing a green belt,” he said

He added that KINFRA had received 17 applications for establishing industries at the Petrochemical Park. The minister also distributed intimation letters to investors who were allotted land on the occasion. MLAs V P Sajeendran, M Swaraj, Industries principal secretary A PM Mohammed Haneesh, District Collector S Suhas, FACT CMD Kishore Rungta, BPCL Kochi Refinery executive director Sanjay Khanna and others attended the function.
 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp