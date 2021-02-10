Navy officer rescues man from drowning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Navy officer on Tuesday rescued a man who was drowning in the Venduruthy channel. “The officer of Seamanship School/Naval Watermanship Training Club, Southern Naval Command, whilst practising for a sailing event, saw a man drowning in the Venduruthy channel (near Vikrant bridge) in the afternoon. Safety boats were used to save the man, who was found in an unconscious state.

He was shifted to Sanjivani Hospital, where he gained consciousness after receiving primary medical care,” said a statement released by the Navy. The man was then shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for further medical assistance. Police were informed of the incident.