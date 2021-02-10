STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Photo finish

Artist Rajendra Kumar K V’s charcoal and graphite portraits of famous personalities are hyperrealist sketches that resemble a picture 

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Perhaps one of the most rewarding thing for an artist, particularly for one engaged in the realist tradition, is when his or her work reflects life. For Pathanamthitta native Rajendra Kumar K V, spending hours on frame and perfecting it to likeness are a source of happiness. His hyperrealist ‘charcoal and graphite’ illustrations of famous personalities from around the world have created quite the buzz on social media. 

What makes Rajendra Kumar’s portraits unique is their photo-like detail of the model. “Charcoal and graphite pencils give a lively feel to a portrait. I don’t choose the subject based on his or her beauty. For me, the emotions conveyed through eyes and facial expressions matter,” says Rajendra Kumar who has so far drawn around 20 portraits in the series.

Rajendra Kumar’s inclination towards charcoal is inflenced by his father who was an art teacher. “He had done some incredible works with the medium at a time when there were limited tools. His drawings were etched in my heart and he was one reasons to start the series,” he says. “Also, the medium gives the best lighting and shades of contrast to a portrait,” adds Rajendra Kumar, who currently works at an advertising firm based in Bengaluru.

Also known as ‘rkvartist’, Rajendra Kumar has recently shifted his attention to oil paintings. “I love all mediums. I am satisfied when my work comes out good. That inspires me to work and experiment more. My subject comes naturally to me, I hardly pre plan.” 

Rajendra Kumar is planning to conduct an exhibition soon comprising his charcoal series and oil paintings. “I’ll plan it once I’m back in Bengaluru. I need to complete some more pieces and need to get all of them framed before the exhibition. There is a lot of work to be finished,” he quips.

