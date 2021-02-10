Pinarayi: Industrial growth an indicator of Kerala’s progress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The growth of the industrial sector and revival of public sector undertakings (PSUs) are indicators of the state’s progress in the past five years, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the newly-built power transformer manufacturing plant of the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering company (KEL) at Mamala, through video conferencing, he said the steps taken by the government to strengthen the PSUs have yielded results.

“Many loss-making PSUs in the state have been revived through modernisation and diversification and have started making profit. The state government will initiate steps to take over loss-making central government PSUs in the state, which are expected to be closed down,” said Pinarayi.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan presided over the function which was also attended by Electricity Minister M M Mani through video conferencing.Jayarajan urged PSUs, including KEL, to explore diversification for growth. The minister stated that the service of contract employees of PSUs who have completed 10 years will be regularised.

V P Sajeendran, MLA, inaugurated the industry university chair in the electrical field set up by KEL in association with NIT Kozhikode, Cusat, Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College and Thrissur Engg College.