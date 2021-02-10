RlYs off track as it enters Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as there has been a significant increase in the budget grant for the railway projects in the state for 2021-2022 financial year, experts feel that Kerala is still being treated unfairly. The Union budget has set aside Rs 871 crore for the projects, which is 134 per cent more from the average allocations made in the 2004-2014 period. At the same time, Tamil Nadu bagged a whopping Rs 2,972 crore, an increase of 238% from the average 2004-2014 allocations.

The state got a budget grant of `688 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 677 crore in 2019-20. “Look at the disparity. This has been the case over the years, be it any party in power at the Centre,” said Thomas Simon, general secretary, Western India Passengers Association. According to him, the budget allocation is disappointing.

“Take for example the announcement made under Vision 2024 about the completion of the Kuruppanthara-Chingavanam track doubling and the Ambalappuzha-Haripad doubling. Every year, we get to hear that the work will be completed by that year end, but nothing happens,” he said.

At present, nine projects costing Rs 8,799 crore for 458-km-long tracks falling fully or partially in the state are in different stages of planning or execution. According to a railway officer, the twin tracks on the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam stretch will be commissioned with the opening of Kuruppanthara-Chingavanam corridor by December 2021.

An amount of `170 crore has been allocated for this purpose. The Ambalappuzha-Haripad doubling will be completed using `15 crore allocated for it and the line will open next month,” said the officer.

Also, the Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha, Kumbalam-Thuravoor and Ernakulam-Kumbalam doubling will get off the blocks with a `10-crore allocation. “The aim is to complete these works so that the Alappuzha double line can be commissioned by March 2024,” added the officer.

However, Thomas disagreed and said, “This has been the Railways’ mantra always. The Ettumanoor-Kottayam doubling was to be over by December 2020. The project has been dragging on for quite some time.” Besides, there has been no mention about the Kottayam passenger terminus. “It was approved in the 2011 railway budget.

The project would have seen the sprucing up of the station with five platforms,” he said. According to Lyons J, secretary, Friends on Rails, all that has happened is a hype around ongoing projects.

“There is nothing about Kochuveli station. No track has been laid here since 2010 when platforms 2 and 3 were completed. Also, there is nothing on Kollam pitline,” he said. Thomas said, “Another victim of the neglect by the Railways and people’s representatives is the Nemom passenger terminus. No work has commenced till now, though the project was approved in the 2011 rail budget. There is also no allocation for the doubling of Shoranur-Ernakulam third line and Shoranur-Palakkad-Vallathol Nagar stretches.”

According to him, the completion of Kochuveli, Kottayam and Nemom terminals is very vital for capacity augmentation. “Another point to be noted is that no land acquisition is needed at all these places. At Nemom, already 57 acres of land is available and additional land is required only for Phase 2 of the project,” he said.“Ernakulam Old Terminus can be ready in three months if the Railways is willing to do it. But, nothing much can be done if the state government and the MPs from the state don’t take up the initiative. One can’t sit blaming the Central government after the budget is presented. They must act early. ”

Sabari Rail fails to get addl funds

Kochi: The state has always been left holding onto its dreams when it comes to railway projects, especially big ones.

One such is the Sabari Rail project which had been kept in abeyance since it was sanctioned in the 1997-98 budget. However, the project got a new lease of life last month after the state government agreed to bear 50 per cent of the total Rs 2,815.62-crore outlay.

The funds will be made available from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). According to a railway officer, the Railways will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of the 116km Angamaly-Azhutha Sabari Rail. However, development of stations en route will be through public-private partnership and a special purpose vehicle, said the officer.

The income will be shared 50:50 between the state and the Railways after deducting the expenses, he added. It was hoped that once the state government pitched in, the Central government would increase the allocation. However, that did not happen. State Minister for Railways G Sudhakaran had sent a missive expressing disappointment at the budget allocation for the state.

According to the minister, several of the demands of the railway network prioritised by the state and submitted to the Union Ministry of Railways on January 17 didn’t find a place in the budget. The Palakkad coach factory project, which needs an initial allocation of D1,000 crore, has been a long-pending demand, while the Sabari Rail, for which the state had agreed to bear 50% cost, too hasn’t got any additional funds in the budget, Sudhakaran said.