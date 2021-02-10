STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RT-PCR rate hiked to Rs 1.7k in private labs

Over 500 private labs conduct antigen tests while the RT-PCR tests are done in less than 40 centres.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has increased the RT-PCR rate by Rs 200 to Rs 1,700 for tests conducted in private labs. The decision was taken in the wake of High Court order. Private hospitals and labs approached the court after the state slashed the rate from Rs 2,100 to Rs 1,500 on January 1. The court had also allowed the labs to charge Rs 2,100 till the government took a decision on the rate. The rate of antigen test continues to remain at Rs 300. The price includes the personal protective equipment and swab collection charges. 

Over 500 private labs conduct antigen tests while the RT-PCR tests are done in less than 40 centres. The tests conducted in government facilities are free of charge. It is the fourth time in five months that the government has revised the rate since October. The government’s contention is that the competitive manufacturing practice of making testing kits as per ICMR guidelines resulted in price reduction. 

18 IFFK delegates test positive on Day 2 of antigen testing
T’Puram: As many as 803 people were screened for Covid-19 as part of the free antigen testing drive launched by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy for the delegates taking part in the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). According to health authorities 18 tested positive for the viral disease.  On Monday, 11 people had turned positive. Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran said rest of the delegates and volunteers would be screened on Wednesday. “We have initiated steps to fumigate Tagore Theatre, the main venue on Tuesday. All other screens would be disinfected tonight itself,” he said. 

Test positivity rate at 7.47%  
T’Puram: The state recorded 5,214 positive cases with a test positivity rate of 7.47 per cent on Monday. The total number of samples tested also came close to 70,000 while the antigen tests formed almost 50,000 of it. 

