TK Padmini gallery to open at Durbar Hall on Thursday

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An art gallery showcasing the works of TK Padmini (1940-1969), a prominent woman artist from the state, is all set to be inaugurated on the Durbar Hall premises at 5pm on Thursday. The art gallery has been set up by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. As many as 84 masterful works of Padmini, mostly depicting paddy fields, ponds and sacred groves of the state, will be displayed at the gallery.

“The sketchbook used by Padmini, letters she had written and awards and other notable recognitions that she had won are kept in a glass case for the public to view,” said Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj. A wooden bust of the artist done by Thrissur-based sculptor Raju D is another key attraction at the gallery.

Similarly, a section of the gallery also features a collection of Padmini’s childhood photos. According to Pushparaj, the decision to establish the Padmini gallery was made by the akademi members due to the importance of her works which were previously kept in a corridor of the Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

“The paintings were earlier hung in a room inside the gallery building for safekeeping. Visitors can now view the works in a proper gallery equipped with all modern lighting facilities,” said Pushparaj. “Her paintings are hung on a wooden wall built in front of the cement wall to protect them from the damage that could be caused due to changes in climatic conditions,” he said.

The contributions Padmini made to the field of art over a short span of time and her steely determination to study fine arts at the Government School of Arts and Crafts, Chennai, breaking free of conservative society’s rules, continue to inspire woman artists from across the country. “She was also part of the elite group of artists who are disciples of eminent K C S Panicker. She is widely considered by many as the second greatest woman artist of the country after Amrita Sher-Gil,” he said.