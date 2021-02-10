Water scarcity: MLA, panchayat members gherao KWA official

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, along with Cheranalloor panchayat members, on Tuesday, gheraoed the superintending engineer of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) — C K Preethimol — demanding the authority’s immediate intervention in the local body’s drinking water scarcity.

Residents of Cheranalloor have been facing acute drinking water shortage for a long time. “We haven’t received quality drinking water for the past one month. We contacted the officials over the phone several times and they made a lot of hollow promises. Now, they are saying the shortage is due to technical issues,” said Cheranalloor panchayat president K G Rajesh.

According to panchayat officials, even minor issues at the Aluva water treatment plant affects the supply to Cheranalloor. “So, we approached the MLA and went to meet the officials. Though they have promised to fix the issues within three days, we are waiting to witness the work on the ground. A deficit of treated water has led to reduced supply. As per the officials, the laying of new pipelines to the households will start by February 15,” said Rajesh.Responding to the queries, a KWA official said, “We hope to resolve the issue soon.”