Coming back to life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For humanity, the Covid-19 pandemic has been a nightmare, but also an opportunity to correct many wrongs and learn important lessons. Every joyful detail of life that we took for granted - eating out, gathering with friends and family, hugging a loved one - all of it was snatched away from us. Spending months shut in our homes, we realised that the people around us is all we have, and that they make life worth living.

For Vinod T Mathew, public relations manager at BPCL Kochi Refinery, this became food for thought, driving him to create the music video ‘Thalirkkumbol veendum’, which is now garnering attention on YouTube and social media. Featuring volleyball player Kishore Kumar in the lead role, the video narrates how a man, who was too focused on his life and career finally comes around to appreciate it. It also salutes policemen, health workers and other Covid warriors who stepped in to save the day.

“If you ask me, this pandemic really helped all of us look within ourselves. We were all busy, running off somewhere in the morning, not even noticing the faces around us - children or parents. But we realised the worth of little things,” says Vinod. The video’s details, like Kishore remembering the road rage and number of times he refused to talk to his daughter, come off as introspections we all faced. The video, much like its title, winds up on a positive note of rebirth and resilience.

Vinod penned the lyrics, and handled production and direction while Shyam Mangalath handled the camera. Premkumar Vadakara composed the song sung by Chengannur Sreekumar. BPCL Kochi Refineries executive director Sanjay Khanna released the song on YouTube, with an introduction by K Jayakumar IAS, former chief secretary and poet.