LuLu annual flower festival from Thursday

KOCHI: Lulu Mall Kochi’s annual flower festival will be held from February 11 to 14. Over 1,000 varieties of flowers and plants will be exhibited and be available for sale during the third edition of the festival this year. People can visit the mall during these days between 10am and 10pm to see the flowers, free of cost. The festival will feature local vendors from Kochi, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.

It will showcase horticulture, floriculture, landscape, gardening and botanic categories of plants, herbs, fertilisers and flowers. Cactus and succulents, flowering plants, all seasonal fruits, hanging plants, wide ranges of Roses, Orchids and Anthurium, best quality seeds, herb varieties, exotic and rare plants, pot collections will also be a part of the exhibition.