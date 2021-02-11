STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Plans afloat to save Periyar cattle

The group is planning to market the products through Farm Shoppe under KVK, functioning at the CMFRI Office near Goshree Junction.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is coming up with an action plan to conserve Periyar cattle, an indigenous breed seen in eastern parts of Ernakulam district which is on the verge of becoming extinct. 
As a first step, the KVK will form the Periyar Cattle Rearing Farmer’s Group to help farmers market the A2 milk and its byproducts.

“The average yield per day from Periyar cattle is only two to three litres. From a commercial point of view, this is considered a disadvantage by many. The milk is tasty and nutritious. Likewise, ghee and urine of the Periyar breed and its dung also have unique specialities. If we can market these products, it will fetch good prices to cattle-rearers, thereby encouraging more people to come up for preserving the Periyar cattle breed,” said Shinoj Subramaniam, senior scientist and head of KVK. The Periyar cattle also adapt well to climatic changes.

The group is planning to market the products through Farm Shoppe under KVK, functioning at the CMFRI Office near Goshree Junction.“Many people have started adopting Periyar cattle. So, rather than putting the cattle in a stable to preserve them, we plan to encourage more people to rear these breeds. By ensuring financial benefits through marketing the products, the farmers will be able to meet the expenses to a certain extent,” Shinoj added.

A rare breed: The Periyar cattle which is also known as Periyar dwarf or Kuttampuzha Dwarf is mainly seen in Malayattoor, Kodanad, some areas in Kalady, Bhoothathankettu and Kuttampuzha. However, cattle farmers said they are not typical dwarf cows and vary in size. It is also known as the High Range cattle as the owners mainly allow them to graze freely in the forest areas. Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources are looking into the possibilities of allotting indigenous breed status to the Periyar cattle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar cattle
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp