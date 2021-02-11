Plans afloat to save Periyar cattle

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is coming up with an action plan to conserve Periyar cattle, an indigenous breed seen in eastern parts of Ernakulam district which is on the verge of becoming extinct.

As a first step, the KVK will form the Periyar Cattle Rearing Farmer’s Group to help farmers market the A2 milk and its byproducts.

“The average yield per day from Periyar cattle is only two to three litres. From a commercial point of view, this is considered a disadvantage by many. The milk is tasty and nutritious. Likewise, ghee and urine of the Periyar breed and its dung also have unique specialities. If we can market these products, it will fetch good prices to cattle-rearers, thereby encouraging more people to come up for preserving the Periyar cattle breed,” said Shinoj Subramaniam, senior scientist and head of KVK. The Periyar cattle also adapt well to climatic changes.

The group is planning to market the products through Farm Shoppe under KVK, functioning at the CMFRI Office near Goshree Junction.“Many people have started adopting Periyar cattle. So, rather than putting the cattle in a stable to preserve them, we plan to encourage more people to rear these breeds. By ensuring financial benefits through marketing the products, the farmers will be able to meet the expenses to a certain extent,” Shinoj added.

A rare breed: The Periyar cattle which is also known as Periyar dwarf or Kuttampuzha Dwarf is mainly seen in Malayattoor, Kodanad, some areas in Kalady, Bhoothathankettu and Kuttampuzha. However, cattle farmers said they are not typical dwarf cows and vary in size. It is also known as the High Range cattle as the owners mainly allow them to graze freely in the forest areas. Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources are looking into the possibilities of allotting indigenous breed status to the Periyar cattle.