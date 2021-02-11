STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi in Kochi on Sunday; visit to be both official, political

One-day trip to see Modi launch projects, address BJP’s core panels

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kochi on Sunday to launch a slew of projects by public sector undertakings. But his day-long visit will have political importance, given that it’s coming just months ahead of the assembly polls.The biggest event of the day will be the dedication of BPCL’s Rs 6,000-crore Propylene Derivatives Petrochemicals Project to the nation. The project, which has a capacity of 5 lakh tonnes per annum, will save Rs 4,000 crore a year by way of import substitution. The PDPP project recently began production, three years since the work began. The project employs 500 persons directly and indirectly, according to officials.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Cochin Port’s reconstruction of south coal berth (SCB), and launch Inland Waterways’ RoRo service from Willingdon Island to Bolgatty. The SCB, which was commissioned in 1953, handles chemical products like liquid ammonia. The berth is being reconstructed after it was damaged due to aging and corrosion.

PM will also launch ‘Sagarika’, the Cochin Port’s international cruise terminal at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island. The Rs 25.72-crore terminal spread over 12,200 sq.ft., has facilities to handle up to 5,000 visitors. The new Ro-Ro service connecting Willingdon Island and Bolgatty will transport container-laden trucks in the first phase. Later on, other vehicles also will be transported. Modi will also throw open Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s (CSL)s ‘Vigyana Sagar’, a 70,000-sqft knowledge centre at Girinagar in Kochi. The centre will house CSL’s Marine Engineering Training Institute (METI), which is currently located on Shipyard premises, and the skill development programmes of its officers and executives. 

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh L Mandaviya and Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany the Prime Minister. Though BJP leaders said PM’s visit is an official function, sources said he is likely to address the party’s core committees in the state.
5 projects to be launched

I6,000-cr  PDPL project by BPCL
Ro-Ro from Willingdon Island-Bolgatty
Cochin Shipyard’s 70,000-sq-ft knowledge centre
Cochin Port’s international cruise terminal 
Stone laying for reconstruction of south coal berth facility

