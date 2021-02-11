The change we don’t need

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With each passing day around the world, people are realising that climate change is real and it will cost us our health and life soon. In India, cities like New Delhi and Mumbai have been struggling with poor air quality. Down south, Kochi too is starting to show symptoms of climate change and depleting air quality

Ranjit Kumar, a Kochi-based paediatrician, has been starting his mornings with a brisk walk for years. Though the lockdown forced him to pause this daily routine, the 46-year-old never failed to make time for exercise. But the drastic changes in the city’s climate has had an unprecedented effect on him lately. He is not the only one. Many Kochiites have been watching the intense changes in weather ever since the city returned to normal post the Covid-induced lockdown.

The unexpected rainfall in January and the chilly weather in February are visible symptoms of climate change in the coastal city. “We need to understand that climate change is real and it’s happening across the world. Kochi is no exception. We used to have a proper calendar season — starting with a dry period in January-February, summer season in March - May and Southwest Monsoon in June-September. October to December is often termed as a post-monsoon period.

In general, we have a six month-long monsoon, three month-long summer and the remaining months are dry period. We cannot differentiate a winter period here. Though we have chilly mornings from November, it cannot be called winter. But January showers are a rare phenomena here. The imbalance in climate has deeply affected our seasonal cycle,” said climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil.

Experts claim that climate change patterns snowballing over the past decade have affected the city’s weather. “Since 2010, climate change across the state has been reflecting in Kochi as well. We have been witnessing sunburns and heat waves.

These issues used to be common in other southern states, but not as much here. Besides, the consecutive floods have worsened the situation. The heaviest rainfall period between June and July has shifted to August-September and overall rainfall is declining. Except for the two seasons of the deluge, we are not getting sufficient rainfall round the year. All these factors are affecting our climatic conditions badly,” said Cholayil.

According to officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Kochi’s pollution rates are higher now as compared to pre-lockdown period. “Air Quality Index hasn’t changed much after the lockdown period. The figures come up to 100 in most parts of the city. We exceeded the expected range of air quality, and there are multiple factors behind it. Unexpected showers in January and completion of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers have impacted the air quality in the Vyttila area,” said M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB, Ernakulam.

Though Vyttila and MG Road stations have recorded satisfactory levels of air quality in January, it is on a worsening trend in February, says the official. “Vehicular pollution, fossil fuel emission and burning of waste have resulted in the moderate air quality at both stations. However, a wide deviation was reported in February. Smoke, carbon monoxide and particulate matter have started affecting visibly. The AQI has gone up to 200 on MG Road, which can cause breathing difficulties. With the increased traffic and lack of rainfall, we are expecting a fall in air quality in the coming months,” he said.

Mitigation and Adaptation

Experts point out that there is no short-term solution to the problem. “Like many countries that are setting goals to limit global warming to 1.5°C, we need to abide by the reduction process expected to take place around 2050. Changing to e-vehicle transport and reducing activities that increase carbon footprint etc are the way forward,” said climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil.