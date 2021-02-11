STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The change we don’t need

Ranjit Kumar, a Kochi-based paediatrician, has been starting his mornings with a brisk walk for years.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With each passing day around the world, people are realising that climate change is real and it will cost us our health and life soon. In India, cities like New Delhi and Mumbai have been struggling with poor air quality. Down south, Kochi too is starting to show symptoms of climate change and depleting air quality

Ranjit Kumar, a Kochi-based paediatrician, has been starting his mornings with a brisk walk for years. Though the lockdown forced him to pause this daily routine, the 46-year-old never failed to make time for exercise. But the drastic changes in the city’s climate has had an unprecedented effect on him lately. He is not the only one. Many Kochiites have been watching the intense changes in weather ever since the city returned to normal post the Covid-induced lockdown.

The unexpected rainfall in January and the chilly weather in February are visible symptoms of climate change in the coastal city. “We need to understand that climate change is real and it’s happening across the world. Kochi is no exception. We used to have a proper calendar season — starting with a dry period in January-February, summer season  in March - May and Southwest Monsoon in June-September. October to December is often termed as a post-monsoon period.

In general, we have a six month-long monsoon, three month-long summer and the remaining months are dry period. We cannot differentiate a winter period here. Though we have chilly mornings from November, it cannot be called winter. But January showers are a rare phenomena here. The imbalance in climate has deeply affected our seasonal cycle,” said climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil. 

Experts claim that climate change patterns snowballing over the past decade have affected the city’s weather. “Since 2010, climate change across the state has been reflecting in Kochi as well. We have been witnessing sunburns and heat waves.

These issues used to be common in other southern states, but not as much here. Besides, the consecutive floods have worsened the situation. The heaviest rainfall period between June and July has shifted to August-September and overall rainfall is declining. Except for the two seasons of the deluge, we are not getting sufficient rainfall round the year. All these factors are affecting our climatic conditions badly,” said Cholayil.

According to officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Kochi’s pollution rates are higher now as compared to pre-lockdown period. “Air Quality Index hasn’t changed much after the lockdown period. The figures come up to 100 in most parts of the city. We exceeded the expected range of air quality, and there are multiple factors behind it. Unexpected showers in January and completion of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers have impacted the air quality in the Vyttila area,” said M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB, Ernakulam. 

Though Vyttila and MG Road stations have recorded satisfactory levels of air quality in January, it is on a worsening trend in February, says the official. “Vehicular pollution, fossil fuel emission and burning of waste have resulted in the moderate air quality at both stations. However, a wide deviation was reported in February. Smoke, carbon monoxide and particulate matter have started affecting visibly. The AQI has gone up to 200 on MG Road, which can cause breathing difficulties. With the increased traffic and lack of rainfall, we are expecting a fall in air quality in the coming months,” he said.

Mitigation and Adaptation
Experts point out that there is no short-term solution to the problem. “Like many countries that are setting goals to limit global warming to 1.5°C, we need to abide by the reduction process expected to take place around 2050. Changing to e-vehicle transport and reducing activities that increase carbon footprint etc are the way forward,” said climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Pollution
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp