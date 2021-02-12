632 new Covid cases reported in Ernakulam, 669 patients stage recovery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 632 new Covid cases. Five healthcare workers figured in the lost of those who tested positive. According to the health department officials, the source of infection of 48 persons remained unknown. Meanwhile, 669 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 10,261 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

As many as 8,315 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid at their homes and 686 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. Multiple Covid cases were reported from several places in the district with the highest number of cases reported from Edathala, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Rayamangalam, North Paravoor, Elakunnapuzha and Thiruvaniyoor.