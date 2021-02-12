Decks cleared for Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government approving the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by Dutch agency for the ambitious Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS), the preliminary work on the project will be launched soon. The government on Wednesday gave the nod for the DPR with a revised estimated cost of Rs 1,528 crore.

Netherlands-based consortium Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn have prepared the master Plan and DPR of the project which is mainly aimed at regenerating the canals in Kochi, thereby making them navigable.

“As we have obtained the administrative sanction of the government, the DPR will now be officially submitted before the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The project will be implemented with KIIFB funds and once it gives the nod, the work will be launched officially,” KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma told TNIE.

Sharma, who is also heading the special projects in the state, said through the project, Kochi will be elevated to the standard of world-class cities like Amsterdam which has a well-developed waterway. The major canals — Edappally canal (11.15km), Chilavanoor canal (11.023km), Thevara–Perandoor canal (9.84km), Thevara canal (1.41km) and the Market canal (0.66km) — will see major facelift under the project.

The illegal encroachments along these canals will be evicted and recreational spaces will be constructed. The widened canals will be used to strengthen the existing public transport system. “This will further help in attaining the goal of total last-mile connectivity. The services through the modernised canals will act as a feeder to the Metro Rail and Water metro,” said Sharma.The total cost before the revision was `1,364-crore. The KMRL, which is implementing the project, has also completed the Social Impact Assessment Study, water quality studies and Bathymetric Survey.

Rehabilitation

The biggest challenge will be the rehabilitation of the evictees and the KMRL has already identified land for the purpose. “Seven acres of land have been identified at Kakkanad. The district administration is carrying out the acquisition drive. We have also identified a contractor for constructing a housing facility for the evictees,” he added.