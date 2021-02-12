STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Decks cleared for Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport

Revised DPR will now be submitted before Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

Published: 12th February 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government approving the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by Dutch agency for the ambitious Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS), the preliminary work on the project will be launched soon. The government on Wednesday gave the nod for the DPR with a revised estimated cost of Rs 1,528 crore. 

Netherlands-based consortium Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn have prepared the master Plan and DPR of the project which is mainly aimed at regenerating the canals in Kochi, thereby making them navigable. 
“As we have obtained the administrative sanction of the government, the DPR will now be officially submitted before the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The project will be implemented with KIIFB funds and once it gives the nod, the work will be launched officially,” KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma told TNIE.

Sharma, who is also heading the special projects in the state, said through the project, Kochi will be elevated to the standard of world-class cities like Amsterdam which has a well-developed waterway. The major canals — Edappally canal (11.15km), Chilavanoor canal (11.023km), Thevara–Perandoor canal (9.84km), Thevara canal (1.41km) and the Market canal (0.66km) — will see major facelift under the project. 

The illegal encroachments along these canals will be evicted and recreational spaces will be constructed. The widened canals will be used to strengthen the existing public transport system. “This will further help in attaining the goal of total last-mile connectivity. The services through the modernised canals will act as a feeder to the Metro Rail and Water metro,” said Sharma.The total cost before the revision was `1,364-crore. The KMRL, which is implementing the project, has also completed the Social Impact Assessment Study, water quality studies and Bathymetric Survey.

Rehabilitation
The biggest challenge will be the rehabilitation of the evictees and the KMRL has already identified land for the purpose. “Seven acres of land have been identified at Kakkanad. The district administration is carrying out the acquisition drive. We have also identified a contractor for constructing a housing facility for the evictees,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Transport
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp