KOCHI: Ann Maria Francis was expected to follow her father’s footsteps and become a basketball player. Her tall stature only reaffirmed her family’s assumptions. But Ann had different plans. “I wasn’t much of a sports person, but since childhood, you would always find me sketching,” says Ann. The 19-year-old’s Instagram page @artistic_terrene is a fine repertoire of her work, mostly comprising face and body art. “Initially art was a hobby, now it has become a dream,” she says. Interestingly, the concept of Instagram filters gave her the idea of indulging in face and body art.

“The ‘Body Hues’ highlight on my Instagram page is a personal favourite. Why rely on filters when we can create something of our own? I began doing face and body paint during the lockdown. At first, it was an arduous task but steadily I gained the confidence to complete it in an hour,” she says.

Her themes are varied. “I do take references from social media platforms and the programme ‘MAD’ on the channel Pogo. Earlier, I used acrylic and watercolours for face painting but it can cause allergies and skin irritation. Currently, I use various makeup products to create different colours,” she says.

Ann believes that blunder makes great art. “I have no hesitation in experimenting with various methods of body art or reworking on my designs several times. People have always mocked me for painting on my face and taunted me for spending time on these. They have questioned my sense of being. But the fact is that art helps me see a better version of myself. It gives a beautiful feeling,” she says.Ann, a native of Manjummel in Kochi, is currently pursuing BTech in civil engineering in Cusat, Alappuzha. Her elder sister helps her in taking photographs of her work.