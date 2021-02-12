STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hue face

19-year-old Ann Maria Francis engages in face and body art, an idea that struck her while using Instagram filters

Published: 12th February 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ann Maria Francis was expected to follow her father’s footsteps and become a basketball player. Her tall stature only reaffirmed her family’s assumptions. But Ann had different plans. “I wasn’t much of a sports person, but since childhood, you would always find me sketching,” says Ann. The 19-year-old’s Instagram page @artistic_terrene is a fine repertoire of her work, mostly comprising face and body art. “Initially art was a hobby, now it has become a dream,” she says. Interestingly, the concept of Instagram filters gave her the idea of indulging in face and body art.

“The ‘Body Hues’ highlight on my Instagram page is a personal favourite. Why rely on filters when we can create something of our own? I began doing face and body paint during the lockdown. At first, it was an arduous task but steadily I gained the confidence to complete it in an hour,” she says.

Her themes are varied. “I do take references from social media platforms and the programme ‘MAD’ on the channel Pogo. Earlier, I used acrylic and watercolours for face painting but it can cause allergies and skin irritation. Currently, I use various makeup products to create different colours,” she says.

Ann believes that blunder makes great art. “I have no hesitation in experimenting with various methods of body art or reworking on my designs several times. People have always mocked me for painting on my face and taunted me for spending time on these. They have questioned my sense of being. But the fact is that art helps me see a better version of myself. It gives a beautiful feeling,” she says.Ann, a native of Manjummel in Kochi, is currently pursuing BTech in civil engineering in Cusat, Alappuzha. Her elder sister helps her in taking photographs of her work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp