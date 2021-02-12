India Boat and Marine Show to conclude on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After attracting over 3,800 business visitors in two days, the third edition of India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS), will conclude here on Friday. At the expo, 24 exhibitors including city-based NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats Pvt Ltd have come up with offers to design, develop and supply commercial solar-powered boats at one third the price of similar ferries in Europe, the organisers said.

They are expecting more than 5,000 business visitors on the final day. The expo showcases an entire range for stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market, including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment and other suppliers and service providers,” said Joseph Kuriakose, director, Cruz Expos, the organisers of the expo.A webinar on DIMS-Lite 2021 (DOSTAS International Maritime Seminar-Lite was organised by DOSTAS (Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society) titled) as part of the expo.