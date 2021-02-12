More drama, less shimmer: The woes of a wedding photographer

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For long, Kannur-based wedding photographer Vivek Ramachandran wanted to highlight the stereotypes faced by photographers in his industry. His web series ‘Prakashante Parinamam’ portrays the same. Actor Govindankutty suggested Vivek write a script based on his profession. Interestingly, the web series is the first venture of ‘Kaarthik Shankar Entertainments’, an initiative of popular digital content creator Kaarthik Shankar.

Prakashan is a wedding photographer who hails from a rural area in Kannur. Though he owns a studio, he is frustrated about the lack of work, along with being unmarried.“Prakashan had a failed love affair a while ago. This made him desperate to get married,” says Vivek. “It is rather difficult for wedding photographers to get suitable matches via arranged marriages. Society prefers permanently salaried persons.

The web series depicts these instances with subtle humour and how Prakashan evolves,” he says. Kaarthik had plans to promote young talents through the channel. “My friend Sojan Varghese shared my work with Kaarthik who was interested and got on board,” says Vivek. Noufal Rahman and Rohit Krishna play the lead roles.

“I was insistent about the authentic Kannur dialect. Artists are only briefed on the scenes; they improvise as per the situation,” says Vivek. A few scenes from the series have gone viral. The series will have two more episodes. “I had initially planned a 10-episode series. But I had to stop with four as I have other projects in the pipeline,” he adds.