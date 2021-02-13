Father Kottoor files plea seeking to suspend jail sentence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Thomas Kottoor, a convict in the Sr Abhaya murder case, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to suspend the jail sentence awarded by the CBI Special Court, Thiruvananthapuram, and release him on bail. The petition stated that the trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment though there was no evidence against him.

According to the petition, the findings of guilt entered by the trial court are not in conformity with, but rather totally against, the charges framed against him and the other accused. Similarly, the charges framed against the accused are against the prosecution case and allegations, the plea stated.