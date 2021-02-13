Hunger beats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Hunger is the greatest emotion. One may go till any extent to get rid of starvation,” says Kochi-based DJ Ribin Richard, whose latest Malayalam single ‘Chekuthan’ (Devil) delves into theme of starvation caused by poverty. A producer of many hit tracks, Ribin’s interest lies in composing songs based on socially relevant issues in an attempt to compel the listener to sit up and take notice. With a touching visual sequence mixed with contrasting peppy beats, the tack is sure to strike a chord with the viewer.

The video of ‘Chekuthan’ shows a boy stealing food from a shop. On being caught, he is badly beaten up by people on the street. “The theme has been in my mind for a long time. We hear about a lot of incidents like this. A lot many people die of hunger every day. However, the issue is never addressed. It needs to be changed,” says Ribin.

While Ribin has composed and produced the song, Nihal Sadiq has penned the lyrics and sung it. The two had previously collaborated for a single titles ‘Kollapedum’ released last year. “I decided to name the track ‘Chekuthan’ to represent the society we live in. Hunger is an emotion which could turn everyone into a thief.” The short animation montages make the track more engrossing and complement the music.

“I have tried the EDM music genre which isn’t much used in Malayalam songs. The beats were meant to represent the protagonist’s aggression in the video,” adds Ribin. Arfan Nujoom was in charge of the animation and also directed and edited the video.

Ribin adds that music is one medium which could be used well to address the issues around us. “A good track should be backed by gripping visuals.” He plans to come out with a socially relevant project at the beginning of ever year. “There are too many issues that need to be addressed. I’ll choose the ones I wish to address from my perspective.”