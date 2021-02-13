STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

K-FON to cover seven districts in first phase

Chief minister to inaugurate the project in a week; it will be extended to other districts in a phased manner

Published: 13th February 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IT Secretary, inspecting the network operations centre set up at Tapasya building, Infopark, as part of the K-FON project | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first phase of the state government’s ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project will cover as many as 1,000 government institutions in seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IT secretary, disclosed the state government’s plan at a press conference at Tapasya Building, Infopark, on Friday where the network operations centre of the K-FON project has been set up. According to the IT secretary, the project will be extended to other districts in a phased manner and 5,700 government institutions will be connected through the fibre network. 

“The project will be extended to all districts by the middle of this year. Within a year, the public will be able to get the K-FON connections through the internet service providers,” said Safirulla. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project officially in a week. “Despite numerous advances in information technology, less than 10 per cent of government offices are connected to the state network. Most homes have not switched to high-speed broadband.

Good governance in the digital age requires secure, reliable and expandable infrastructure. The current availability of the internet depends on private operators. It is mainly available in urban areas only. With the implementation of the project, the literacy gap between the urban and rural students will be a thing of the past,” he said. 

More than 30,000 government institutions and educational institutions will be able to access internet connections from 10 mbps to 1 gbps speed through the project. It will provide free or and affordable internet access to over 20 lakh economically backward households in the state. A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Limited will execute the ambitious Rs 1,028-crore project, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) and KSEB. Government offices and other beneficiaries in each district will be connected through the access network. The telecom equipment will be installed in prefab shelters at 378 substations of KSEB.

project highlights
Over 30,000 government institutions and educational institutions will be able to access internet connections from 10 mbps 
to 1 gbps speeds 
Survey of 29,000 offices, 32,000km of optical fibre cables, 8 lakh KSEB lamp poles and location survey of prefab shelters at 375 KSEB substations for housing equipment completed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-FON
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp