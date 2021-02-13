K-FON to cover seven districts in first phase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first phase of the state government’s ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project will cover as many as 1,000 government institutions in seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. K Mohammed Y Safirulla, IT secretary, disclosed the state government’s plan at a press conference at Tapasya Building, Infopark, on Friday where the network operations centre of the K-FON project has been set up. According to the IT secretary, the project will be extended to other districts in a phased manner and 5,700 government institutions will be connected through the fibre network.

“The project will be extended to all districts by the middle of this year. Within a year, the public will be able to get the K-FON connections through the internet service providers,” said Safirulla. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project officially in a week. “Despite numerous advances in information technology, less than 10 per cent of government offices are connected to the state network. Most homes have not switched to high-speed broadband.

Good governance in the digital age requires secure, reliable and expandable infrastructure. The current availability of the internet depends on private operators. It is mainly available in urban areas only. With the implementation of the project, the literacy gap between the urban and rural students will be a thing of the past,” he said.

More than 30,000 government institutions and educational institutions will be able to access internet connections from 10 mbps to 1 gbps speed through the project. It will provide free or and affordable internet access to over 20 lakh economically backward households in the state. A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Limited will execute the ambitious Rs 1,028-crore project, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) and KSEB. Government offices and other beneficiaries in each district will be connected through the access network. The telecom equipment will be installed in prefab shelters at 378 substations of KSEB.

