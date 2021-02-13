‘National Edu Policy provides integrated & flexible approach’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bhavan’s Research and Development Centre, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra, organised the Bhavan’s all India educational workshop on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’ on February 10 (Wednesday). Padma Vibhushan K Kasthurirangan, the chairman of the drafting committee on National Education Policy 2020 and former ISRO chairman inaugurated the workshop.

“India, over the next decades, will have the highest population of youngsters in the world aspiring for high quality education. Globalisation and demands for a knowledge economy and knowledge society will create a need for regular acquisition of new skills by learners,” he said.“As science and technology advance, the education of future needs to be reconfigured to meet the goals of the global educational development agenda. National Education Policy 2020 provides an integrated, yet flexible approach to education,” he said.

He called Bhavan an adventure in faith – in India’s past, present and future – and said it had grown over the years to become an all embracing intellectual, cultural and educational movement in India.In his introductory remarks, E Ramankutty, director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, said investment in education and creating futuristic teachers capable of moulding efficient individuals will take our country to the top among the world powers.

Jaya Jacob, coordinator of the research and development centre welcomed the gathering.C A Venugopal C Govind, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra, presided over the function. Annapoorni Shastri, director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra, and governing council member, Bhavan’s Research and Development Centre, offered felicitations.