Over 100 people sail to Kochi as part of Muziris Paddle 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muziris Paddle 2021, an annual event promoting tourism and conservation of water bodies, kick-started at Kottapuram on Friday. The two-day event in which kayakers, stand-up paddlers and sailors take part will conclude at Marina in Bolgatty, Kochi on Saturday evening. This is the fourth edition of Muziris Paddle organised by Kerala Tourism, Muziris Heritage Project and Jellyfish Watersports. Kayakers and sailors from Kerala and other states take part in the annual event.

“This is an initiative to explore and experience Muziris. While sailing from Kottapuram to Kochi, participants will come across and will be able to visit various key Muziris sites. Apart from it, we also collect and remove plastic wastes found floating on water bodies during the sail,” said A K Sreejith, general manager of Jellyfish Watersports.

Around 100 people in kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, sailing boats and inflatable rafts took part in the event which was inaugurated by V R Sunil Kumar, MLA. Muziris Heritage Project, managing director P M Noushad also took part in the paddling event. After the inauguration, participants sailed through Periyar river, then to a canal leading to National Waterway 3.

On the way, they halted at Pallipuram Fort, Basilica of Our Lady of Snow and Sahodran Ayyappan memorial museum in Cherai.The participants concluded the trip at North Paravoor where tents are set up for overnight camping. The participants will reach Marina at Bolgatty in Kochi at around 3.30pm on Sunday.