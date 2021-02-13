STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Resting beard face

Known for the impressive length of his facial hair, Praveen Parameshwar stood as the first runner-up in the recently-held World Beard Championship 2020 in the US

Published: 13th February 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: “My beard is my lucky charm,” says Praveen Parameshwar. The Pathanamthitta native who recently won the first runner-up prize in World Beard Championship 2020 held in the USA has been maintaining a lusciously long beard for over eight years.The former techie who had earlier took part in national-level beard competitions said he decided to give it a try out of curiosity and at the prospect of meeting like-minded people. “I have heard and seen in films that Punjabi and Rajasthani men adorn long beard. It is a symbol of their culture. Rather than the competition part, I was excited about meeting several people who share my same interest,” he said.

Praveen, who, in his previous avatar was working as a 2D animator in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, for five years, is also a familiar face in Malayalam films. He has acted in several advertisements and movies including Sherlock Toms, IDI, Kali, Aadupuliyattam and Sunday Holiday. “Wearing a beard has always been an iconic looks for all the big actors in our film industry.

I started growing one for the sake of roles and eventually, it worked out for me. Getting a chance to be a part of renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Double Barrel’ was a proud moment in my life,” said Praveen. He has also worked as an assistant director in films including Luca and Kuttanadan Marpappa.

Praveen takes great care in grooming his beard. “People usually have this image in their mind that those who grow long beards don’t bother to take a bath or are jobless. But it takes a lot of effort to maintain a long beard. Regular use of shampoo, conditioner and hair serums helps me keep it clean and prevent  dandruff or sweat issues.

I rarely comb comb because it effects the beard’s natural texture. All these are not established rules but are few tips which work out for me. I think the beard makes me feel more confident and enhances my look as well as attitude,” he added.

Though his parents were not happy at first, they eventually got used to this look of his. “Many in the family expressed disappointment at me for resigning from my regular and well-paid job. I have been always fascinated by films and wanted to pursue a career in them,” said Praveen.He is currently focusing on his dream to set a Guinness World Record and compete in the 2023 Auckland Beard Championship. “I also want to direct a movie someday. I want people to recognise me as an actor or artist rather than as just a guy with a long beard,” quipped Praveen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp