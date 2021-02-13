Resting beard face

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “My beard is my lucky charm,” says Praveen Parameshwar. The Pathanamthitta native who recently won the first runner-up prize in World Beard Championship 2020 held in the USA has been maintaining a lusciously long beard for over eight years.The former techie who had earlier took part in national-level beard competitions said he decided to give it a try out of curiosity and at the prospect of meeting like-minded people. “I have heard and seen in films that Punjabi and Rajasthani men adorn long beard. It is a symbol of their culture. Rather than the competition part, I was excited about meeting several people who share my same interest,” he said.

Praveen, who, in his previous avatar was working as a 2D animator in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, for five years, is also a familiar face in Malayalam films. He has acted in several advertisements and movies including Sherlock Toms, IDI, Kali, Aadupuliyattam and Sunday Holiday. “Wearing a beard has always been an iconic looks for all the big actors in our film industry.

I started growing one for the sake of roles and eventually, it worked out for me. Getting a chance to be a part of renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Double Barrel’ was a proud moment in my life,” said Praveen. He has also worked as an assistant director in films including Luca and Kuttanadan Marpappa.

Praveen takes great care in grooming his beard. “People usually have this image in their mind that those who grow long beards don’t bother to take a bath or are jobless. But it takes a lot of effort to maintain a long beard. Regular use of shampoo, conditioner and hair serums helps me keep it clean and prevent dandruff or sweat issues.

I rarely comb comb because it effects the beard’s natural texture. All these are not established rules but are few tips which work out for me. I think the beard makes me feel more confident and enhances my look as well as attitude,” he added.

Though his parents were not happy at first, they eventually got used to this look of his. “Many in the family expressed disappointment at me for resigning from my regular and well-paid job. I have been always fascinated by films and wanted to pursue a career in them,” said Praveen.He is currently focusing on his dream to set a Guinness World Record and compete in the 2023 Auckland Beard Championship. “I also want to direct a movie someday. I want people to recognise me as an actor or artist rather than as just a guy with a long beard,” quipped Praveen.