‘Serve to Preserve’ campaign launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Serve to Preserve’ campaign aimed at creating a greener Kochi was officially launched on Friday by launching tree-mapping in wards 1-5 of Kochi Corporation. Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya inaugurated the campaign. An initiative of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the programme being implemented with the support of the fellows from India Smart City Fellowship will develop an interactive digital tool aimed at creating a greener Kochi.

The proponents of the campaign said that through tree mapping, they are hopeful of developing the existing green cover in Kochi and maintain green spaces with the support of the public. The mapping mainly aims at taking tree count of the city thereby launching ways for the maintenance of existing and newly planted trees and parks. “The programme will help in maintaining the green lung of the fast-growing city. We are keenly looking to launch more such initiatives. Let this be a new beginning,” said the deputy mayor in her inaugural address.

The mapping activities were carried out by 30 volunteers who were registered online. The volunteers, with the help of the Smart Kochi App of the CSML, completed the mapping of 170 trees in two hours. The survey was mainly concentrated in West Kochi area. The CSML will extend the tree survey to other areas of the city in the coming days.