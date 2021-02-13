Today is World Radio Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the world changes, so does radio. Since its inception, the platform has created a platform where all voices can be adequately expressed. It has provided information and news, from the remotest corners of the world, entertained us amid traffic jams and served as the finest example of human connectivity during disasters and the pandemic.

Unesco’s ‘New World, New Radio’, accurately themed in 2021, is an ode to the medium that has been fighting against misinformation, adapting to the ever-changing listeners’ need, staying resilient for decades and fostering dialogues for change.

As radio stations celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary and the more than 100 years of radio on February 13, Express speaks to radio jockeys who’ve created an identity for themselves through their voices and Ham radio operators, who’ve been there when they are truly in need.