Ernakulam district reports 746 new Covid-19 cases 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another 746 people tested Covid positive in the district on Saturday, 695 of whom were infected through local transmission. Five healthcare workers are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 44 people remain unknown.The district also recorded 800 recoveries on the day. The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 10,053. As many as 8,104 patients are being treated at their homes, while 610 are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Vengoor, Kuttampuzha, Kottuvally, and Rayamangalam reported the highest number of cases.