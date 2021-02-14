Muziris Paddle 2021 concludes in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MuzirisPaddle 2021, an annual event promoting tourism and conservation of water bodies, concluded at Bolgatty in Kochi on Saturday. The two-day event involving kayakers, stand-up paddlers and sailors started at Kottapuram on Friday. This is the fourth edition of the Muziris Paddle, which is organised by Kerala Tourism, Muziris Heritage Project and Jellyfish Watersports. Kayakers and sailors from Kerala and other states take part in the annual event.

Around 100 people took part in the event in kayaks, stand-up paddles, sailing boats and inflatable rafts. On the first day, the participants sailed through the Periyar river, and then to a canal leading to the National Waterway 3. On the way, they halted at the Pallipuram Fort, the Basilica of Our Lady of Snow, and the Sahodaran Ayyappan museum in Cherai.

The participants ended the trip at North Paravoor where tents are set up for overnight camping. The sailing started at 7.30am and the participants reached Marina at Bolgatty in Kochi at around 3.30pm. On the way, participants halted at Varapuzha old boat jetty and Vypin.