PM Modi's visit: Heavy traffic regulations in Ernakulam from noon to 7 pm

Kochi has been put under tight security in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Sunday.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has been put under tight security in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Sunday. Traffic will be regulated from noon to 7pm on several major roads. City police have come out with a traffic diversion plan covering roads connecting Naval Base, Vathuruthi, BOT East, Thevara ferry junction, Irumpanam and Kundanoor.Between noon and 7pm, vehicles proceeding to West Kochi should use S A Road to reach Vytilla and proceed to Aroor to go to West Kochi via Eda Kochi.

Vehicles from West Kochi coming to Ernakulam should proceed to Aroor and take the national highway to reach Vytilla.Vehicles from West Kochi coming to Ernakulam can also use Vypeen ferry service to reach Goshree road to proceed to Kochi city. 

Vehicles proceeding from Kakkanad to Irumpanam and Tripunithura via Sea Port-Air Port road should take deviation at Kakkanad signal junction and proceed to Palarivattom bypass to reach Kundanoor.As there will be traffic regulations on Karimukkal-Ambalamugal stretch, vehicles coming from Aluva, Perumbavoor, Wonderla and Pallikkara should deviate at Karimukkal to proceed to Peechingachira junction to reach Thiruvankullam via Puthencruz.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Karimukkal to Peechingachira, Hill Palace junction to Ambalamugal, Karingachira to Irumpanam, Eroor to Irumpanam.Vehicles coming from Thiruvankulam to Kakkanad and Ernakulam should use Kezhakeekotta, mini bypass and Vytilla.

