65 speed detection cams hit by snag in Kerala

KOCHI: The state government has been spending crores on installing automatic speed detection cameras to spot speed rule violators. However, nearly half of these cameras are dysfunctional despite the government spending lakhs on their upkeep.

According to the details submitted by Transport Minister A K Saseendran in the assembly, of the 143 automatic speed detection cameras installed in the state right from 2012 by spending Rs 26 crore, 65 cameras are not functioning due to various reasons. He said the present LDF government had spent Rs 74.88 lakh on the maintenance of the cameras.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said the cameras became dysfunctional due to reasons like road widening and other infrastructure-related works. “We have handed over the maintenance work to Keltron, which is taking necessary steps to replace the non-functioning cameras,” he added.