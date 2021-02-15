Fest second leg from Wednesday, to screen 80 films

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the successful completion of the first leg in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will shift base to the Queen of Arabian Sea. Now, the curtains will go up for the second leg of the festival, in Kochi on Wednesday.

The fest, which is a testament to Kerala’s will to overcome the Covid pandemic, will screen 80 films in six theatres in Kochi under eight sections. They include, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Homage, and World Cinema sections.

As many as 22 films will be screened in the World Cinema category. Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Wife of a Spy’, Ahmad Bahrami’s ‘The Wasteland’, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ will be the notable ones.

Strict Covid protocol will be followed throughout the festival. Saritha theatre will be the centre stage of the fest in Kochi. Films will also be screened at Savitha, Sangeetha, Sridhar, Kavitha and Padma screen 1.

There will be free Covid test for delegates, officials, volunteers and duty staff on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha theatre complex. The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) along with the health department will carry out the testing procedure.

Ajoy Chandran, secretary, KSCA, said that the delegates can also undergo testing at approved private labs and hospitals 48 hours prior to the start of the fest and submit the Covid negative certificate to collect their passes.

The distribution of the delegate passes and festival kits will begin on February 15. There will be special Antigen Test counters and pass distribution counters at the complex. All delegates should follow strict Covid protocols and practise social distancing at the testing centres.

The festival will have its third and fourth leg at Thalassery and Palakkad from February 23 to 27 and from March 1 to 5, respectively.