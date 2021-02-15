STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fest second leg from Wednesday, to screen 80 films

The fest, which is a testament to Kerala’s will to overcome the Covid pandemic, will screen 80 films in six theatres in Kochi  under eight sections.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram as the first phase of IFFK concluded on Sunday | B P Deepu

Delegates at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram as the first phase of IFFK concluded on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the successful completion of the first leg in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will shift base to the Queen of Arabian Sea. Now, the curtains will go up for the second leg of the festival, in Kochi  on Wednesday. 

The fest, which is a testament to Kerala’s will to overcome the Covid pandemic, will screen 80 films in six theatres in Kochi  under eight sections. They include, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Homage, and World Cinema sections.

As many as 22 films will be screened in the World Cinema category. Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Wife of a Spy’, Ahmad Bahrami’s ‘The Wasteland’, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ will be the notable ones. 

Strict Covid protocol will be followed throughout the festival.  Saritha theatre will be the centre stage of the fest in Kochi. Films will also be screened at Savitha, Sangeetha, Sridhar, Kavitha and Padma screen 1.
There will be free Covid test for delegates, officials, volunteers and duty staff on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha theatre complex. The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA) along with the health department will carry out the testing procedure.

Ajoy Chandran, secretary, KSCA, said that the delegates can also undergo testing at approved private labs and hospitals 48 hours prior to the start of the fest and submit the Covid negative certificate to collect their passes.

The distribution of the delegate passes and festival kits will begin on February 15. There will be special Antigen Test counters and pass distribution counters at the complex. All delegates should follow strict Covid protocols and practise social distancing at the testing centres. 

The festival will have its third and fourth leg  at Thalassery and Palakkad from February 23 to 27 and from March 1 to 5, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp