Ernakulam reports 393 new Covid cases, 502 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 393 new Covid cases. Three health workers are among those who tested positive. According to the health officials, the source of infection of 12 persons remained unknown. Also, 502 Covid patients recovered from the illness. As many as 9,725 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Of these, 8,159 are being treated at their homes while 600 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. Thrikkakara, Kothamangalam, Edappally, Fort Kochi, Ernakulam South, Angamaly, and Kalamassery witnessed the highest incidence.