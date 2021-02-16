STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl found dead with plastic bag covering face

A Plus-Two student was found dead at her house in Maradu on Sunday.

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Plus-Two student was found dead at her house in Maradu on Sunday. The deceased is Nehisya, 17, daughter of Joseph, Nedumparambil, Mandathara Road. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light when family members noticed that Nehsiya hadn’t come out of her room in the morning. After they found her room locked from the inside, the family members broke open the door.

They found her on the bed with the head wrapped in a polythene bag, covering the face. One of the nostrils was stuffed with cotton and mouth taped up.

The polythene bag was tightened around the neck using a rope, said police. A suicide note was also recovered from the room. The forensic team could not find any evidence of attempted break-in. Police said the girl’s father had scolded her for scoring low marks in an exam and that could be the reason for her resorting to the extreme step.

Comments

