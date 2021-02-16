Nun's death: Police suspect suicide, kin deny mental illness claim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With relatives of Sr Jaseena Thomas, 44, whose body was found at an abandoned quarry near her convent at Vazhakkala, rubbishing claims of the convent authorities that the deceased nun had been suffering from psychological problems since 2011, the mystery over the incident has deepened. Sr Jaseena Thomas hailing from Keerithodu in Idukki was an inmate of St Thomas Convent, Vazhakkala. According to her relatives, who arrived here on Monday, they were not aware of her reported ailment and that it were the convent authorities who informed them that the nun had gone missing.

Meanwhile, Daughters of St Thomas Congregation, Vazhakkala, said Jaseena, who was working in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was brought back home in 2011 for providing her better treatment. “She had been undergoing treatment since 2011,” said Sr Jyothi Maria, PRO of the congregation.However, police termed it a suspected case of suicide. The postmortem was conducted on Monday. Thrikkakara police said a detailed investigation will be conducted in the case.