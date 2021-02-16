STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nun's death: Police suspect suicide, kin deny mental illness claim

Thrikkakara police said a detailed investigation will be conducted in the case.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jaseena Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With relatives of Sr Jaseena Thomas, 44, whose body was found at an abandoned quarry near her convent at Vazhakkala, rubbishing claims of the convent authorities that the deceased nun had been suffering from psychological problems since 2011, the mystery over the incident has deepened. Sr Jaseena Thomas hailing from Keerithodu in  Idukki was an inmate of St Thomas Convent, Vazhakkala. According to her relatives, who arrived here on Monday, they were not aware of her reported ailment and that it were the convent authorities who informed them that the nun had gone missing. 

Meanwhile, Daughters of St Thomas Congregation, Vazhakkala, said Jaseena, who was working in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was brought back home in 2011 for providing her better treatment. “She had been undergoing treatment since 2011,” said Sr Jyothi Maria, PRO of the congregation.However,  police termed it a suspected case of suicide. The postmortem was conducted on Monday. Thrikkakara police said a detailed investigation will be conducted in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nun death mental illness
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp