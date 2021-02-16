Pinarayi opens first route and terminal of Water Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday termed the Water Metro project a realisation of the city’s dream to have a sustainable and integrated transport network. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the first route and terminal building of Rs 747 crore big-ticket project. The chief minister also dedicated the Panamkutty bridge to the public and announced the launch of the work on the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, which aims to make canals in the city navigable.

“We are bringing in rapid changes to the development scenario of the state. In a city like Kochi, it is vital to make water transport more efficient. The Water Metro is an environment-friendly project. The air-conditioned boats and floating boat jetties will add to its efficiency. Moreover, the Water Metro is differently-abled friendly,” he said.In the first phase, 10 islands will be linked through the network. It will also see the construction of 16 out of the total 38 terminals.

“The Vyttila-Kakkanad ferry service will function as the feeder to the metro rail. Kochi Metro second phase expansion up to Kakkanad-Infopark will be launched soon. This will offer improved connectivity to Infopark and Smart City,” added Pinarayi.

The Panamkutty Bridge across the Poorna river, connecting Petta to Tripunithura, has been constructed as part of the preparatory works of Phase-I extension of Kochi Metro. The 250 m-long bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 17.2 crore.The Rs 1,528 crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project is mainly aimed at restoring inland canals. It is proposed to develop a 34.75 km-long network through six canals -- Edappally canal: 11.15 km, Chilavannoor canal: 11.23 km, Thevara-Perandoor canal: 9.84 km, Thevara canal: 1.41 km, Market canal: 0.66 km and Konthuruthy canal: 0.670 km. “ The project will ensure 34km of hassle-free transport through Kochi city,” he added.